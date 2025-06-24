Bridging the Divide: 10 Years of Marriage Equality
Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Frazier History Museum
On June 26, 2015, the US Supreme Court extended the right to marry to same-sex couples nationwide, requiring states to recognize and license same-sex marriages. As we approach the anniversary and share that history in our newly opened Davis Jewelers’ Love & Marriage exhibition, we gather many of the Kentucky plaintiffs and some of their attorneys who played a pivotal role in the Obergefell v. Hodges decision. Join us June 24 as we discuss the decision as well as the political, social, and religious climate moving forward.
Panelists include: Greg Bourke and Michael De Leon, Plaintiffs; Father Bill Hammer, St. William and St. Margaret Mary Parishes; Chris Hartman, Fairness Campaign; Elizabeth McConahy Jenkins, Jenkins & Wheatley Family Law.
Other plaintiffs in attendance include: Randy Johnson, Paul Campion, Tammy Franklin-Boyd, Kim Franklin, Maurice Tsulasgi James Lone Wolf, and Dominique Jones.
Tuesday, June 24, 2025
Doors Open: 5:30 p.m.
Program: 6–7:30 p.m.
Admission: Free (RSVP Required)
For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org.