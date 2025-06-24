× Expand Frazier History Museum Flyer

Bridging the Divide: 10 Years of Marriage Equality

On June 26, 2015, the US Supreme Court extended the right to marry to same-sex couples nationwide, requiring states to recognize and license same-sex marriages. As we approach the anniversary and share that history in our newly opened Davis Jewelers’ Love & Marriage exhibition, we gather many of the Kentucky plaintiffs and some of their attorneys who played a pivotal role in the Obergefell v. Hodges decision. Join us June 24 as we discuss the decision as well as the political, social, and religious climate moving forward.

Panelists include: Greg Bourke and Michael De Leon, Plaintiffs; Father Bill Hammer, St. William and St. Margaret Mary Parishes; Chris Hartman, Fairness Campaign; Elizabeth McConahy Jenkins, Jenkins & Wheatley Family Law.

Other plaintiffs in attendance include: Randy Johnson, Paul Campion, Tammy Franklin-Boyd, Kim Franklin, Maurice Tsulasgi James Lone Wolf, and Dominique Jones.

Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Frazier History Museum

Doors Open: 5:30 p.m.

Program: 6–7:30 p.m.

Admission: Free (RSVP Required)

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org.