Bridging the Divide: A Special Reading with Frank X Walker

Tuesday, October 8

Frazier History Museum

Doors Open: 5:30 p.m.

Program: 6–8 p.m.

Book Signing: 7 p.m.

Admission: $16 (No Discount for Members)

Former Kentucky Poet Laureate Frank X Walker returns to the Frazier for a special reading from his just-released book Load in Nine Times. He’ll bring the voices of the United States Colored Troops to life as he reads select poems inside our Commonwealth exhibition at the Frazier.

Eighteen of his poems are displayed in our exhibition, coupled with photos and archival documents that helped inspire them—a project that began with Reckoning, Inc.

The Frazier’s curator Amanda Briede will join the intimate gathering to give context to those photos and documents.

Steve Phan from Camp Nelson National Monument will share the history of the Kentucky site that evolved into a massive recruitment and training center for United States Colored Troops.

Space inside the exhibition is very limited, so act quickly to purchase your tickets.

Frank X Walker will sell and sign copies of his book starting at 7 p.m. The book signing is open to anyone, even if you weren’t able to purchase a ticket for the special reading.

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org