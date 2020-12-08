VIRTUAL ----BRIDGING THE DIVIDE — Women In Charge

× Expand Frazier History Museum Event Flyer

Virtual Program: 6 – 7 p.m.

These are historic times in Louisville with a pandemic, racial unrest, and now two women in the top positions of law enforcement. Yvette Gentry became Louisville’s first woman to serve as Police Chief when she was recently sworn in as Interim Chief. Amy Hess is Chief of Public Safety, overseeing the police department, also the first woman to hold that post. Join the Frazier’s Rachel Platt as she talks with both women about their trailblazing roles, how they hope to make a difference, reimagine policing for the future, and share lessons learned along the way.

Moderator: Rachel Platt, Frazier History Museum

Question Facilitator: Ron Jones, Community Relations Manager, 104.7 WLOU/1240 AM WLLV

For more information visit fraziermuseum.org/calendar-of-events