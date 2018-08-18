Brigadoon (Age 11-18) Auditions

The mystery and beauty of the Scottish Highlands is the backdrop for Lerner and Loewe’s magical tale about following your heart and the power of love. Lerner and Loewe’s Brigadoon is the enchanting and beloved Broadway and West End musical that inspired the classic MGM film, and numerous productions all over the world. Featuring such standards as “Almost Like Being in Love,” “Come to Me, Bend To Me,” and “Heather on the Hill,” Brigadoon is a timeless, romantic classic which vividly brings the mystery and magic of the Scottish Highlands to life. New Yorker Tommy Albright unexpectedly arrives at the mysterious Scottish Highland village of Brigadoon, which only appears for one day every 100 years. When Tommy meets and falls in love with Fiona, a beautiful villager in this magical hamlet, he must decide whether to return to his old life or stay in Brigadoon — forever.

Ages: 11-18

Auditions August 18, 9:30am

Rehearsals:

Saturdays Only

9:30am – 11:00am

Performances:

November 9 – 11

Audition Details: Participants will be expected to cold read and act out a scene.

For more information call (859) 756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com