Brighton Center Fundraiser Featuring Naked Karate Girls and School of Rock

Brighton Center Fundraiser featuring the Naked Karate Girls and School of Rock

Brighton Center will be having their annual Stock the Pantry event at Tower Park with music from School of Rock and the Naked Karate Girls.

Please bring canned goods to help the Brighton Center food pantry.

For more information call 8595721209 or visit on Facebook: FortThomasRB