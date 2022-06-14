Brighton Center Fundraiser Featuring Naked Karate Girls and School of Rock

to

Fort Thomas Tower Park 900 S Ft Thomas Ave, Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075

Brighton Center will be having their annual Stock the Pantry event at Tower Park with music from School of Rock and the Naked Karate Girls.

Please bring canned goods to help the Brighton Center food pantry.

For more information call 8595721209 or visit on Facebook:  FortThomasRB

Info

Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
8595721209
to
