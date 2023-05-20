Bring Your Significant Mother to Brunch with Bourbon Women - Louisville

× Expand Bourbon Women, Black Jockey BW Bring your Significant Mother to Brunch with Kentucky Bourbon Women! Sponsored by Angels Envy

Bring Your Significant Mother to Brunch with Bourbon Women!

Celebrate the women that mean the most to you, your Significant Mothers, at the BW Brunch with Angel's Envy!

You've heard about significant others? On Saturday, May 20, Bourbon Women, Angel's Envy and Black Jockey's Lounge are joining together to recognize the significant mothers in our lives.

Angel's Envy is bringing us a special bottle they found in their warehouse and Whiskey Guardian Abbey Simpson is going to lead a tasting of a few of their special releases and do a demo of cocktail finishing! There'll be a chance to win a special bottle as a door prize!

In addition to the important women in our lives, we have to tip our big post-Derby hats to horses during the month of May. Our host venue, Black Jockey's Lounge, celebrates the foundational history of Black jockeys and horsemen in Thoroughbred racing. From the first Kentucky Derby in 1875 through 1903. Black jockeys and horsemen dominated the sport of Thoroughbred racing. Black jockeys won 15 of the first 28 Derbies, including Oliver Lewis' win on Aristides, the first Kentucky Derby Winner.

Black Horsemen and jockeys have deep roots in the history of Thoroughbred racing. Our sponsor, Angel's Envy, is rooted in over 200 years of bourbon heritage and three generations of one family working together to make wonderful whiskey. Not only is Angel's Envy rooted in history, they are dedicated to planting White Oaks, which will root and and grow to produce great bourbon barrels.

Let's tip our big hats to the important women in our lives, the history of Black jockeys and great whiskey!

Must be 21 to participate. Please sip responsibly.

Registration deadline is May 15. No refunds after that date.

$65 BW Member Ticket - Members use your BW email address at your promo code to receive your discount.

$80 Non-members

$130 Bundle Ticket - Includes a one-year Bourbon Women membership and an event ticket. New members only, please.

Bringing a significant Mother? Purchase an add-on ticket for $50. Limit one add-on ticket per Member/Non-member/Bundle Ticket purchased.

Let's do Brunch As Only Bourbon Women Can!

11:00 AM Registration and Welcome Cocktail*

11:30 AM Brunch Buffet**

Shrimp and grits

Chicken and waffles

Bacon/Turkey sausage

Scrambled Eggs

Skillet Potatoes

French Toast

Sauteed Vegetables

Peach Cobbler

Fresh Salad/Fruit

Danishes

NOON Abbey Simpson, Angel's Envy Whiskey Guardian, will lead a guided tasting

1:00 PM Adjourn

* Additional cocktails/spirits will be available for purchase.

**Vegetarian and Vegan options will be available. Identify your food preferences on your registration form.

