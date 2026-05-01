× Expand Sons of the American Revolution Bringing America 250 to the WILD about Shelbyville Arts & Music Festival

Bringing America 250 to the WILD about Shelbyville Arts & Music Festival

The Shelby County Historical Society will be taking part in the 2026 WILD about Shelbyville Arts & Music Festival on Saturday, May 9th from 11 am – 2 pm with special demonstrations from the SAR (Sons of the American Revolution), a visit from the Living Statues, a look at a historical garment that didn’t make it into our current exhibit by Amy Liebert and Brian Cushing, a special reading of the Declaration of Independence at 1 pm at Stargazer Plaza by Cushing, and author John Graham will be selling his book, Freedom’s Teacher: The Story of Elijah P. Marrs. Our museum will be open from 10 am – 2 pm and currently features “250 Years of Clothing in Shelby County, Kentucky.”

In honor of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence this year, the Shelby County Historical Society (SCHS) is giving our portion of WILD a 250th theme by having members of the Isaac Shelby Chapter of the SAR demonstrate 18th century “art forms” that our forefathers would have been familiar with in the Revolutionary War time period. The following demonstrations are scheduled to take place in front of the Shelby County Historical Society Museum at 627 Main St., Shelbyville from 11 am – 2 pm:

• 18th Century Schooling and Quill Pen & Ink Writing

• Weapons of the American Revolution

• Fife & Drum Music

• Flags of the American Revolution

• Frontier Food

Please take time to step inside the Museum and go through our latest exhibit, “250 Years of Clothing in Shelby County, Kentucky.” This exhibit features many items from the SCHS collections; loaned items from Steve Abolt, who has created, managed, and produced historical events throughout the United States for over 30 years and has been replicating historical clothing for over 40 years; and items from the personal collection of Brian Cushing (Museum Committee Chair) and his wife, Amy Liebert. Several reproduction items were hand-sewn by Liebert. A special garment from the SCHS collection that did not make it into the exhibit will be on display for visitors to view and you can spend some one-on-one time with the couple as they share their expertise about clothing. “250 Years of Clothing in Shelby County, Kentucky” was made possible by grants from America250KY/Kentucky Historical Society and the Shelby County Community Foundation.

You won’t want to miss the live wax figure artform of Living Statues, as they bring to life the theme of the festival in creative ways from 12 – 2 pm. You’ll be mesmerized by the illusion they create as they transport onlookers to another time and place, dressed in costume and standing motionless. Come see who they will portray at Stargazer Plaza and 6th Street!

SCHS member and teacher, John Graham, has just released Freedom’s Teacher: The Story of Elijah P. Marrs. With illustrations by Sam Jordan, this book focuses on Marrs’ childhood, adolescence, and later contributions to equal rights and education for Blacks in central Kentucky.

If you like what you see during the WILD Festival, contact us about our 2026 Summer History Camp which will explore 250 years of American history. Space is limited, but a few spots are left! Camp will take place at various venues around town.

The WILD about Shelbyville Festival, an event by Shelby Main Street, will be held on May 9th from 10 am to 3 pm along various spots in downtown Shelbyville where vendors, artists, musicians, and kids’ activities will take place. There will be a Bourbon, Bacon, and Butter Bake-Off - Sweet and Savory held upstairs at Last Stop Brewing starting at 2 pm. Contact Shelby Main Street to register.

For more information, please contact the Shelby County Historical Society at (502) 513-5555, www.shelbykyhistory.org, or director@shelbykyhistory.org. The Museum will be open from 10am – 2pm on May 9th.

For more information call 5025135555 or visit shelbykyhistory.org