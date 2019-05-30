× Expand BBC Bardstown Bourbon Company

Bringing The Bardstown Bourbon Company to Whiskey Row: A Modern Authentic Bourbon Experience

Enjoy a Napa Valley Bourbon Experience on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail® by celebrating a new brand with an exclusive group of bourbon enthusiasts. Combining distilling with culinary and beverage expertise, the skilled bourbon makers at the Bardstown Bourbon Company will introduce guests to the outstanding cocktails that have Kentucky Bourbon Trail® visitors raving about at Bardstown Bourbon Company’s Bottle & Bond Kitchen and Bar. Guests will also be among the first to experience Bardstown Bourbon Company’s first Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Bardstown Bourbon Fusion Series #1. Legendary Bourbon Hall of Fame Master Distiller, Steve Nally will lead tastings and sign bottles, while supplies last. Come join us!

GENERAL ADMISSION: $55 | FRAZIER MEMBERS: $45

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org