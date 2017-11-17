Bringing Him Home: Mendelssohn's "Elijah"

Singletary Center for the Arts 126 Singletary Center , Lexington, Kentucky 40506-0241

Bringing Him Home: Mendelssohn's "Elijah"

Join us for an historical celebration of Kentucky’s beautiful and vibrant classical musical heritage. The often lauded oratorio by Felix Mendelssohn will be performed with dedication and care by our Singers. Joining them onstage will be a full, professional orchestra and hometown legend and Metropolitan Opera National Council Audition Grand Finals winner, Reginald Smith, Jr.

Tickets: $25-$30, please call regarding group rates

For more information call 859.257.4929 or visit singletarycenter.com

Singletary Center for the Arts 126 Singletary Center , Lexington, Kentucky 40506-0241
