Bristol Bar & Grille Highlands Book Signing

At the young age of 15, Charlie Shuck became lead singer of the Tren-Dells and the Carnations, one of Louisville's most popular bands in the 1960s. Shuck will sign copies of his new memoir, "It's Only Rock and Roll — With a Little Bit of Soul," at the Highlands Bristol Bar & Grille, 1321 Bardstown Road, beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15. Shuck sang with The Night Crawlers, the Magnificent 7, and the Tymes Band. In 1978, he founded The Tren Dells in Lexington, and continues to perform with that group. In his book, Shuck shares his adventures of playing across Kentucky for more than four decades, tales from past nightclubs like Club 68 in Lebanon, and more.

For more information visit bristolbarandgrille.com