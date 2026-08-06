Broadway Powerhouse Hits with Mary Kate Morrisey

× Expand Morrisey A Christmas carol - 3 Mary Kate Morrisey @ The BCPAC

Mary Kate Morrissey takes the stage for an intimate evening of just her and a piano, delivering a stripped-down yet powerful celebration of Broadway’s biggest showstoppers. Known for her standout roles in Wicked and Mean Girls, she brings pure vocal firepower to iconic songs from the Great White Way, blending soaring anthems with soulful ballads and her signature edge, humor, and powerhouse voice. The evening showcases the emotional range and theatrical intensity that have defined her career, from explosive belt moments to deeply expressive storytelling through song.

For more information call 859-439-5143 or visit thebcpac.com