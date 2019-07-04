Broadway Under the Stars

SummerFest is thrilled to present Broadway Under the Stars, a new concert event that is sure to light up Downtown Lexington! This new event shines the spotlight on Central Kentucky’s local stars! Featuring your favorite showstoppers from the past 13 years of SummerFest musical theatre productions and the stunning backdrop of Woodland Park, this is an event you don’t want to miss. Celebrate the unparalleled talents of Lexington as you experience Broadway in your own backyard!

Thursday, July 4-Sunday, July 7 & Thursday, July 18-Sunday, July 21 | 8PM

Woodland Park | 601 E High St

$15

For more information call 859.935.1564 or visit MyKCT.org