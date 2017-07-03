Brocephus LIVE in Concert July 3rd
Gates Open at 6pm ~ Concert is July 3rd from 7-10pm
General Admission Advance Tickets are $5 - $10 at the door
Group Ticket Deals: 4 for $15 or 8 for $25
Contact the Winery for VIP Patio deals at 502-484-0005
This event is Kid Friendly and will be held in the amphitheater
FREE parking in the amphitheater
Bring a Lawn Chair or blanket if you'd like!
Food, Beer, and Wine will be available for purchase at the winery and in the amphitheater.
For more information visit elkcreekvineyards.com
Elk Creek Vineyards 1860 Georgetown Rd, Kentucky View Map