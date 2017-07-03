Brocephus LIVE in Concert July 3rd

Elk Creek Vineyards 1860 Georgetown Rd, Kentucky

Gates Open at 6pm ~ Concert is July 3rd from 7-10pm

General Admission Advance Tickets are $5 - $10 at the door

Group Ticket Deals: 4 for $15 or 8 for $25

Contact the Winery for VIP Patio deals at 502-484-0005

This event is Kid Friendly and will be held in the amphitheater

FREE parking in the amphitheater

Bring a Lawn Chair or blanket if you'd like!

Food, Beer, and Wine will be available for purchase at the winery and in the amphitheater.

For more information visit  elkcreekvineyards.com

