The Broken House at The Spotlight Playhouse

× Expand The Spotlight Playhouse The Broken House

The Broken House

Performed by the Spotlight Players Acting Troupe

A sometimes lonely 10-year-old girl, Hannah, who visits her father and

stepmother on weekends, meets a girl from an earlier time. The lonely girl lives in 1992, and the

girl she meets is from 1942 when the United States was involved in World War II. Hannah finds

her new friend living in a broken-down, abandoned house. It suddenly looks fixed up, and a

family now appears to live there. However, no one but Hannah can see the fixed-up house or the

family members that Hannah meets.

Tickets - https://www.ticketsource.us/spotlightactingschool/the-broken-house/e-jrkkdl

For more information, please call 859.756.0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com