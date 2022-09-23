The Broken House at The Spotlight Playhouse
The Spotlight Playhouse (Theater) 214 Richmond Road North, Berea, Kentucky 40403
The Spotlight Playhouse
The Broken House
Performed by the Spotlight Players Acting Troupe
A sometimes lonely 10-year-old girl, Hannah, who visits her father and
stepmother on weekends, meets a girl from an earlier time. The lonely girl lives in 1992, and the
girl she meets is from 1942 when the United States was involved in World War II. Hannah finds
her new friend living in a broken-down, abandoned house. It suddenly looks fixed up, and a
family now appears to live there. However, no one but Hannah can see the fixed-up house or the
family members that Hannah meets.
