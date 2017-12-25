Brown Hotel Christmas Day Meal

to Google Calendar - Brown Hotel Christmas Day Meal - 2017-12-25 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Brown Hotel Christmas Day Meal - 2017-12-25 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Brown Hotel Christmas Day Meal - 2017-12-25 12:00:00 iCalendar - Brown Hotel Christmas Day Meal - 2017-12-25 12:00:00

The Brown Hotel - English Grill 335 West Broadway, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Brown Hotel Christmas Day Meal

Celebrate Christmas Day at the Brown Hotel’s English Grill with a classic festive meal Monday, Dec. 25. Guests can start their feast with the seafood bar of oyster baked Rockefeller, poached shrimp and Jonah crab claws; charcuterie and cheese display; and Hot Brown canapes. Pair entrée choices of filet of beef with black truffle potato gratin, rack of lamb with eggplant caponata, or pan seared halibut with roasted fingerling potatoes. Diners can fill their plates with a variety of seasonal sides like poached spiced pears, German potato salad and cavatappi pasta salad. A table full of decadent Viennese desserts will end the meal. The cost is $69 per person, plus tax and gratuity; $22 for children ages 4 to 12; and complimentary for children under age 4. Live holiday music will be provided by the hotel’s pianist. Seating times are available at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

For more information or to make a reservation call (502) 583 1234 or visit brownhotel.com

Info
The Brown Hotel - English Grill 335 West Broadway, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
Food & Drink, Kids & Family
502-583-1234
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Brown Hotel Christmas Day Meal - 2017-12-25 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Brown Hotel Christmas Day Meal - 2017-12-25 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Brown Hotel Christmas Day Meal - 2017-12-25 12:00:00 iCalendar - Brown Hotel Christmas Day Meal - 2017-12-25 12:00:00

Tags

Nov2017

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

November 30, 2017

Friday

December 1, 2017

Saturday

December 2, 2017

Sunday

December 3, 2017

Monday

December 4, 2017

Tuesday

December 5, 2017

Wednesday

December 6, 2017

Submit Yours