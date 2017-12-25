Brown Hotel Christmas Day Meal

Celebrate Christmas Day at the Brown Hotel’s English Grill with a classic festive meal Monday, Dec. 25. Guests can start their feast with the seafood bar of oyster baked Rockefeller, poached shrimp and Jonah crab claws; charcuterie and cheese display; and Hot Brown canapes. Pair entrée choices of filet of beef with black truffle potato gratin, rack of lamb with eggplant caponata, or pan seared halibut with roasted fingerling potatoes. Diners can fill their plates with a variety of seasonal sides like poached spiced pears, German potato salad and cavatappi pasta salad. A table full of decadent Viennese desserts will end the meal. The cost is $69 per person, plus tax and gratuity; $22 for children ages 4 to 12; and complimentary for children under age 4. Live holiday music will be provided by the hotel’s pianist. Seating times are available at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

For more information or to make a reservation call (502) 583 1234 or visit brownhotel.com