Brown Hotel Hosts Rooftop Bourbon Bluegrass Picnic

The Brown Hotel 335 West Broadway, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Celebrate an evening of Kentucky traditions during a Bourbon Bluegrass Picnic at the Brown Hotel Thursday, Aug. 24. Starting at 6:30 p.m., guests are invited to the Brown Hotel’s renovated Roof Garden for a breathtaking view, live music, craft cocktails and Hot Browns from chefs James Adams and Dustin Willett. In addition, Wild Turkey’s “Buddha of Bourbon” Jimmy Russell will lead a tasting of Russell’s Reserve Bourbon and hold a Q&A session. Tickets, which include a welcome cocktail, heavy hors d’oeuvres and bourbon flight, are $65 per person.

The cocktail hour at 6:30 p.m. will feature a taste of the hotel’s renowned four-star dining including the Hot Brown with watermelon salad, Wild Turkey BBQ pulled pork sliders with summer slaw, and pimento and bacon bites with heirloom tomato and cucumber salad. The bourbon flight tasting and Q&A will follow. Music will continue until 9:30 p.m. and additional craft cocktails will be available for purchase.

For more information visit brownhotel.com

The Brown Hotel 335 West Broadway, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
