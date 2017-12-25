Brown Hotel “Miracle on 4th Street” Christmas Buffet

Gather with family and friends for a memorable holiday feast Monday, Dec. 25 at the iconic Brown Hotel. J. Graham’s Café will host a “Miracle on 4th Street” Christmas buffet full of holiday favorites. Southern sides like corn and crab bisque can be paired with hearty entrées including roasted Tewes Farm turkey with cornbread dressing or hand-carved prime rib from the rotisserie. Made-to-order Belgian waffles and omelets will be available with mushroom crepes and breakfast casserole. Assorted holiday sweets and fine patisserie creations can be savored for dessert. The cost is $42 per person, plus tax and gratuity; $18 for children ages 4 to 12; and complimentary for children under age 4. Seating times are available at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.

For more information or to make a reservation call (502) 583 1234 or visit brownhotel.com

J. Graham's Cafe 335 W. Broadway, Kentucky 40202 View Map
502-583-1234
