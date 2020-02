Brown Pusey House Celebrates "Women in History Month"

Jody Ingalls presents

"Laura Clay: Kentucky's Leading Suffragette"

Saturday, March 28th, 2020 @ 7:00PM EST

Tickets $12.00

Dessert and Coffee Included

Tickets on sale now

Call 270-765-2515

Brown Pusey House

128 N. Main St.

Elizabethtown, KY 42701

For more information call (270) 765-2515 or visit brownpuseyhouse.org