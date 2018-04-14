Brownie Badge Day: Celebrating Community

Come spend a fun day at the Frazier making, learning and singing.

Complete the activities and participate in the scheduled class session and you will walk away with your Celebrating Community Badge.Some of the requirements will be stationed-based for scouts and chaperones to take care of on their own, but the majority will happen in our interactive and fun class session.

Stations open at 10:00 AM; Required class sessions starts at 11:00 AM.

It is not a requirement to book as a group, Brownie/chaperone pairs welcome!

For more info contact Mick Sullivan at (502) 753-5660

$10 per attendee (Brownie, sibling, required chaperone)

The celebrating Community Badge is included for Brownies.

For more information call (502)753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org