Bruce Hornsby in Concert

Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Highbridge Springs Water and the Volunteers of the Troubadour Concert Series are proud to present Bruce Hornsby in concert at the Historic Lexington Opera House. 

Almost three decades after winning a Grammy for Best New Artist and launching one of contemporary music's most diverse careers, Bruce Hornsby still makes joyful noise as he discovers clever and expansive ways to chronicle dynamic musical snapshots of his often generously collaborative journey. And nothing better illustrates this than Hornsby's communion with his longtime band, the Noisemakers.

Tuesday, June 27, 7:30PM-10:30PM

Lexington Opera House | 401 W Short St

$75.50     BUY NOW

For more information call 859.233.4567 or visit LexingtonOperaHouse.com

859.233.4567

