Brunch with the Babies - Millville Community Farmers Market
Millville Community Farmers Market 6715 McCracken Pike, Millville, Kentucky 40601
Flyer created by Amanda Reho
Brunch with the Babies flyer taking place on Sunday, 30 April 2023 from 11:30 AM-3 PM
Brunch with the Babies
At the Millville Community Farmers Market (in Millville), come to enjoy a "farm to table" brunch of "chicken and waffles" featuring locally raised chicken and sausage, along with other locally produced food. Also interact with baby animals and support local vendors.
For more information, please visit millvillecommunitymarket.org/