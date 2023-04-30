Brunch with the Babies - Millville Community Farmers Market

 Brunch with the Babies

At the Millville Community Farmers Market (in Millville), come to enjoy a "farm to table" brunch of "chicken and waffles" featuring locally raised chicken and sausage, along with other locally produced food. Also interact with baby animals and support local vendors.

For more information, please visit millvillecommunitymarket.org/

Food & Drink, Markets, Outdoor
