Brunch By The Bridge

Waterfront Park is excited to announce a new event series, Brunch by the Bridge. This pop-up food truck experience invites park lovers to enjoy their Sunday at Waterfront Park under the Big Four Bridge. The event series will feature local food trucks with a bubbly bar. Bring your friends, a blanket, and an appetite and brunch with us on the Big Four Lawn!

🚚 Participating Food Trucks will be announced soon.

🎵 Tim Whalen Trio 11:30am-1:30pm

This is a Waterfront Park hosted event. Waterfront Park is a donor supported public park. Your donations help make events like this possible: t.ly/j5KL.

For more information call (502) 574-3768 or visit ourwaterfront.org