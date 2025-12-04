× Expand High Stakes Rooftop High Stakes Rooftop

Brunch with the Grinch at High Stakes Rooftop!

Saturday, December 20th, 2025 | Buffet opens at 10:30 AM

The Grinch appears from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

$45 per adult | $15 for children 12 & under

(Includes coffee, tea & soda)

Get into the holiday spirit high above the city with a whimsical Brunch with the Grinch at High Stakes Rooftop! Enjoy festive fun for the whole family — complete with a delicious holiday buffet and a special visit from the mischievous guest of honor himself.

The Grinch will be joining us from 11 AM to 1 PM — perfect for photos, laughter, and maybe even a little holiday mischief!

Join us for a morning full of holiday cheer, great food, and family fun at High Stakes Rooftop.

For more information call (502) 576-4646 or visit highstakesgrill.com