Brunch with the Grinch at High Stakes Rooftop!
to
Tempo by Hilton 710 E Jefferson Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
High Stakes Rooftop
Saturday, December 20th, 2025 | Buffet opens at 10:30 AM
The Grinch appears from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
$45 per adult | $15 for children 12 & under
(Includes coffee, tea & soda)
Get into the holiday spirit high above the city with a whimsical Brunch with the Grinch at High Stakes Rooftop! Enjoy festive fun for the whole family — complete with a delicious holiday buffet and a special visit from the mischievous guest of honor himself.
The Grinch will be joining us from 11 AM to 1 PM — perfect for photos, laughter, and maybe even a little holiday mischief!
Join us for a morning full of holiday cheer, great food, and family fun at High Stakes Rooftop.
For more information call (502) 576-4646 or visit highstakesgrill.com