Buckmeadow Farms The annual Buckmeadow Farm Fest has a variety of fun fall activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Buckmeadow Farm Fest

The Buckmeadow Farm Fest is a fall family-fun attraction, featuring a five acre corn maze, kiddie corn maze, u-pick pumpkin patch, petting zoo and several activities for kids, like the trike track, corn crib, ninja warrior course and more. Admission for adults and children over 2 years old is $10. Children 2 years old and under get in for free. Pumpkin included with admission. They are open Sept. 16-Nov. 1, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. on Sundays.

For more information call 502-680-1824 or visit buckmeadowfarms.com/?fbclid=IwAR0PecZwOcjwkHAg0iP9PRlFmafqyIBn-RF4ILpyBC_payRKkULYaSEihPE