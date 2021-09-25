× Expand Kendall Clinton/Lawrenceburg-Anderson County Tourism Buckmeadow Farm Fest offers a variety of fun, farm activities, from a corn maze and petting zoo to u-pick pumpkins and a corn crib.

Buckmeadow Farm Fest

Buckmeadow Farm Fest in Lawrenceburg is returning for 2021, with attractions that will include: a 5-acre corn maze, a kiddie corn maze, u-pick pumpkins, the pillow jumper, a petting zoo, a beef/dairy/farming education center, cotton pit, corn crib, ninja warrior area, trike track, playground area with straw mountain and slides. You’ll also have the opportunity to purchase concessions, Buckmeadow Farms beef and fall decorations.

Farm Fest will be held Sept. 25-Oct 30, with Saturday hours from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sundays from noon- 6 p.m. Admission for adults and children over 2 is $10 each. Children 2 and under get in for free. Seasons passes are $25. For special hours and pricing for field trips and groups call 502-680-1824

Visit www.facebook.com/Buckmeadowfarms/ for the latest updates.

For more information call (502) 680-1824 or follow on Facebook: Buckmeadowfarms