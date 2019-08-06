× Expand Courtesy Buckmeadow Farm Buckmeadow Farm Fest will have hay rides, a corn maze, petting zoo and many other fall farm activities.

Buckmeadow Farm Fest

Buckmeadow Farm Fest is back again with several fun attractions for the whole family, including hay rides, a corn maze, petting zoo, ninja warrior course, and much more. Admission is $10 per person and includes a you-pick pumpkin. Children 2 and under get in free.

Friday evenings are available for group rental and birthday parties. Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturdays and 12-6 p.m. on Sundays. Call 502-680-1824 to book a Friday.

Check out the Buckmeadow Farms Facebook page for more information -

For more information call (502) 598-3127.