Bud's RV World: Spring into Camping

Bud’s RV World: Spring into Camping!

This spring, come camping at Bud’s RV World! They will have FREE dry camping all weekend long. Bring out your camper or your tent and set up for a weekend full of fun!!

Auntie Anne's food truck will be there on Friday, STR8 SMOKE food truck on Saturday, and Let's Get Fried food truck on Sunday!! All of these vendors are amazing, and you don’t want to miss out on what they have!

Saturday night features LIVE music performed by Dalton's Burning - an awesome local band!!

They will have new and used campers on the lot for you to shop through, games (volleyball, corn hole, pip fall, etc.), and more!

Weather permitting, the event will be held April 22-24, 2022 at Bud’s RV World (1200 McCoy Ave. Madisonville, KY. 42431.)

We will allow up to 100 units!! Spots are filling up fast! Please RSVP by April 1, 2022 to emily.rose@budsrvworld.com

Stay tuned for more info as Spring gets closer!

For more information call 270.821.4000 or visit budsrvworld.com