Buffalo Wabs and the Price Hill Hustle

to

Leeds Center for the Arts 37 North Main Street, Winchester, Kentucky 40391

Tickets are $15 online and $20 at the door.

This is a masked event per recommendation from the Clark County Health Department. Please note our updated Covid-19 policy, requiring proof of vaccination or negative test result for patrons. 

For more information call (859) 744-6437 or visit leedscenter.org/event/buffalo-wabs-the-price-hill-hustle/

Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music
