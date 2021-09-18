Buffalo Wabs and the Price Hill Hustle

×

Buffalo Wabs Poster

It’s hard to stay still around these boys. They’ve got that toe-tapping, knee-slapping, boot-stomping kind of sound. They get you moving and shaking. Buffalo Wabs & The Price Hill Hustle—part rowdy honkytonk, part old-time pioneers—equates to a sound that sticks with your soul and leaves you singing barefoot into the star sky. They pull from all sorts of genres—from Lead Belly to John Prine, from Woody Guthrie to Willy Tea Taylor —to create something unique and deep-rooted. These guys lean into the rhythms of the Ohio River Valley—where they’ve walked upon—and look to the songs in the muddy water and the tradition it carries. To get “hustled” is to get the full-body musical experience—that head-boppin’, hip-swaying, soul-singing with the stranger next to you. It’s the kind of music that encapsulates you into a community of sound, one that becomes familiar once you hear it, like maybe, you’ve been listening to them forever.2016 CEA (Cincinnati Entertainment Award) win for Best Folk/American Band (in addition to a nomination for Best Live Act) Shared stages with the likes of Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band, Steep Canyon Rangers, Town Mountain, Spirit Family Reunion, Special Consensus, Dom Flemons of The Carolina Chocolate Drops and many others. Festivals include: Buckle Up, Whispering Beard Folk Festival, Kickin' It on the Creek, Duck Creek Log Jam, Ohiolina, John Hartford Festival, Taste of Cincinnati and more.