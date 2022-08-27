BugFest at Bernehim Arboretum and Research Forest

It’s back!

Bernheim’s Bugfest complete with a bug-theme concert, insect Safaris, the Bug Zoo, Spider Tent, bug crafts, and the BUG PARADE and more!

Wildlife Conservation Photographer Carla Rhodes will be a featured guest at this year’s BugFest! Meet the artist, see the forest through her eyes, and hear about her adventures.

Free for members; $10 per car admission fee for non-members.

For more information, please visit bernheim.org/tag/bugfest/