BugFest at Bernehim Arboretum and Research Forest

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

It’s back!

Bernheim’s Bugfest complete with a bug-theme concert, insect Safaris, the Bug Zoo, Spider Tent, bug crafts, and the BUG PARADE and more!

Wildlife Conservation Photographer Carla Rhodes will be a featured guest at this year’s BugFest! Meet the artist, see the forest through her eyes, and hear about her adventures.

Free for members; $10 per car admission fee for non-members.

For more information, please visit bernheim.org/tag/bugfest/

