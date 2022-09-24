BugFest at Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest

to

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

BugFest at Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest

It’s back!

Bernheim’s Bugfest complete with a bug-theme concert, insect Safaris, the Bug Zoo, Idlewild Butterfly & Insectarium, Spider Tent, bug crafts, and the BUG PARADE and more!

Wildlife Conservation Photographer Carla Rhodes will be a featured guest at this year’s BugFest! Meet the artist, see the forest through her eyes, and hear about her adventures as Bernheim’s first Environmental Artist in Residence!

Free for members; $10 per car admission fee for non-members.

For more information, please call 502.215.7159 or visit bernheim.org/event/bugfest/

Info

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110
Education & Learning, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Outdoor
502.215.7159
to
Google Calendar - BugFest at Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest - 2022-09-24 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - BugFest at Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest - 2022-09-24 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - BugFest at Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest - 2022-09-24 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - BugFest at Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest - 2022-09-24 10:00:00 ical