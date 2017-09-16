BUGFEST & Fall Plant Sale

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

BUGFEST & Fall Plant Sale

Join us for BugFest, our annual celebration of insects and their relatives, at the Bernheim Visitor Center from 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. Children and their families will go buggy exploring live critters at our insect zoo, in our butterfly pavilion, and at our naturalist-led Discovery Stations. Bug-themed crafts and games, for all ages, will also be offered throughout the day. Don't miss the parade of bugs, Buggy Boogie, or our visitor favorite – Eat-A-Bug. Also browse Bernheim’s annual Fall Plant Sale. All plants are suitable for north central Kentucky growing.

For more information visit bernheim.org

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110
Kids & Family, Outdoor
