Build a Bat House

Come join Aubree Forrer on a class for bat house building. If you would like to learn how to attract more bats in your area and how to provide them proper shelter then please come join us in the EEC building. •Campbell County Environmental Education Center 1261 Race Track Road (1 mile east of US 27) Alexandria, KY 41001 •Registration Required,

For more information call (859) 572-2600 or visit ces.ca.uky.edu/campbell