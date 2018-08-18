Night Hike

Come and meet inside the building for a presentation about Nocturnal Animals. We will then go out for a hike around the interpretive trail to listen and watch for some active night animals! On this hike we will be doing a few exciting experiments. If you bring a flashlight, try to make it one with a red light. Red lights do not disrupt our night vision as much.

Campbell County Environmental Education Center 1261 Race Track Road (1 mile east of US 27) Alexandria, KY 41001 Registration Required.

For more information call (859) 572-2600 or visit ces.ca.uky.edu/campbell