Night Hike

to Google Calendar - Night Hike - 2018-08-18 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Night Hike - 2018-08-18 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Night Hike - 2018-08-18 21:00:00 iCalendar - Night Hike - 2018-08-18 21:00:00

Campbell County, KY Alexandria, Kentucky

Night Hike

 Come and meet inside the building for a presentation about Nocturnal Animals. We will then go out for a hike around the interpretive trail to listen and watch for some active night animals! On this hike we will be doing a few exciting experiments. If you bring a flashlight, try to make it one with a red light. Red lights do not disrupt our night vision as much.

Campbell County Environmental Education Center 1261 Race Track Road (1 mile east of US 27) Alexandria, KY 41001 Registration Required.

For more information call (859) 572-2600 or visit ces.ca.uky.edu/campbell

Info
Campbell County, KY Alexandria, Kentucky View Map
Outdoor
to Google Calendar - Night Hike - 2018-08-18 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Night Hike - 2018-08-18 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Night Hike - 2018-08-18 21:00:00 iCalendar - Night Hike - 2018-08-18 21:00:00

Tags

May 2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

May 10, 2018

Friday

May 11, 2018

Saturday

May 12, 2018

Sunday

May 13, 2018

Monday

May 14, 2018

Tuesday

May 15, 2018

Wednesday

May 16, 2018

Submit Yours