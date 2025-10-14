Build a Picture Frame Workshop
to
Makerspace Western Kentucky 130 North Seminary Street , Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Makerspace Western Kentucky
Picture Frame Workshop Infographic
🖼️🔨 Build a Picture Frame Workshop 🔨🖼️
Craft it. Sand it. Frame it.
🗓 Date: Tuesday, October 14th
🕒 Time: 5:30-7:30pm
📍 Location: Makerspace WKy. 130 N Seminary St. Madisonville, KY 42431
Learn how to build your very own custom wooden picture frame in this hands-on workshop! Perfect for beginners and DIY lovers alike.
✨ What’s Included:
✔️ Step-by-step instruction
✔️ Tools, wood, and materials
✔️ Ready to personalize with stain, paint, or rustic finishes
✔️ Take home a finished 11 x 14 frame.
🧰 No experience needed — just come ready to create!
🎁 Great for gift-making or framing your favorite photo or art.
🎟 Limited spots available — register now!
For more information call 270.825.8144 or visit makerspacewky.com