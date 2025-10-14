× Expand Makerspace Western Kentucky Picture Frame Workshop Infographic

🖼️🔨 Build a Picture Frame Workshop 🔨🖼️

Craft it. Sand it. Frame it.

🗓 Date: Tuesday, October 14th

🕒 Time: 5:30-7:30pm

📍 Location: Makerspace WKy. 130 N Seminary St. Madisonville, KY 42431

Learn how to build your very own custom wooden picture frame in this hands-on workshop! Perfect for beginners and DIY lovers alike.

✨ What’s Included:

✔️ Step-by-step instruction

✔️ Tools, wood, and materials

✔️ Ready to personalize with stain, paint, or rustic finishes

✔️ Take home a finished 11 x 14 frame.

🧰 No experience needed — just come ready to create!

🎁 Great for gift-making or framing your favorite photo or art.

🎟 Limited spots available — register now!

For more information call ​270.825.8144 or visit makerspacewky.com