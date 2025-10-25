Build a Wooden Planter Workshop
to
Makerspace Western Kentucky 130 North Seminary Street , Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Makerspace Western Kentucky
Build a Wooden Planter Workshop Infographic
🌱🔨 Build a Wooden Planter Workshop 🔨🌱
Create It. Fill It. Watch It Grow.
🗓 Date: Saturday, Oct 25, 2025
🕒 Time: 10am
📍 Location: Makerspace WKy. 130 N Seminary St. Madisonville, Ky
**This Hands-on workshop is for Women&Woodworking participants.
Roll up your sleeves and build your own wooden planter box — perfect for flowers, herbs, or veggies! This hands-on workshop is beginner-friendly and guided step-by-step.
What’s Included:
✔️ All wood, tools, and materials
✔️ Safety & building instructions
✔️ Tips for assembly and finishing
✔️ A custom planter you can take home
👩🔧 No woodworking experience needed — this hands-on workshop builds the skills learned through the educational component of Women& Woodworking.
Grow your skills and your garden! 🌸
For more information call 270.825.8144 or visit makerspacewky.com