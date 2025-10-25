× Expand Makerspace Western Kentucky Build a Wooden Planter Workshop Infographic

🌱🔨 Build a Wooden Planter Workshop 🔨🌱

Create It. Fill It. Watch It Grow.

🗓 Date: Saturday, Oct 25, 2025

🕒 Time: 10am

📍 Location: Makerspace WKy. 130 N Seminary St. Madisonville, Ky

**This Hands-on workshop is for Women&Woodworking participants.

Roll up your sleeves and build your own wooden planter box — perfect for flowers, herbs, or veggies! This hands-on workshop is beginner-friendly and guided step-by-step.

What’s Included:

✔️ All wood, tools, and materials

✔️ Safety & building instructions

✔️ Tips for assembly and finishing

✔️ A custom planter you can take home

👩‍🔧 No woodworking experience needed — this hands-on workshop builds the skills learned through the educational component of Women& Woodworking.

Grow your skills and your garden! 🌸

For more information call ​270.825.8144 or visit makerspacewky.com