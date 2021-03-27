Building Rockets - Album Release Concert
to
The Venue 109 North Wilson Avenue, Morehead, Kentucky 40351
Building Rockets
#TheVenue109 is pleased to announce Building Rockets Album Release Party, you haven't heard about them yet, but that is about to change. Here is some of their information: We're Appalachian, we play some countrified rock and roll.
Emily Jamison: vocals, guitar
MacLean James: guitar, keys
JD Thomas: bass
Jeremy Roberts: drums, percussion
https://www.facebook.com/BuildingRocketsBand/videos/778856222713290
For more information or to purchase tickets visit TheVenue109.com