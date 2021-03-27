Building Rockets - Album Release Concert

to

The Venue 109 North Wilson Avenue, Morehead, Kentucky 40351

#TheVenue109 is pleased to announce Building Rockets Album Release Party, you haven't heard about them yet, but that is about to change. Here is some of their information: We're Appalachian, we play some countrified rock and roll.

Emily Jamison: vocals, guitar

MacLean James: guitar, keys

JD Thomas: bass

Jeremy Roberts: drums, percussion

https://www.facebook.com/BuildingRocketsBand/videos/778856222713290

For more information or to purchase tickets visit TheVenue109.com

Info

The Venue 109 North Wilson Avenue, Morehead, Kentucky 40351
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Building Rockets - Album Release Concert - 2021-03-27 21:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Building Rockets - Album Release Concert - 2021-03-27 21:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Building Rockets - Album Release Concert - 2021-03-27 21:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Building Rockets - Album Release Concert - 2021-03-27 21:00:00 ical