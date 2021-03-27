Building Rockets - Album Release Concert

× Expand Building Rockets Building Rockets

#TheVenue109 is pleased to announce Building Rockets Album Release Party, you haven't heard about them yet, but that is about to change. Here is some of their information: We're Appalachian, we play some countrified rock and roll.

Emily Jamison: vocals, guitar

MacLean James: guitar, keys

JD Thomas: bass

Jeremy Roberts: drums, percussion

https://www.facebook.com/BuildingRocketsBand/videos/778856222713290

