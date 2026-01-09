× Expand High Stakes Rooftop High Stakes Rooftop

Bulleit Bourbon Coursed Dinner at High Stakes Rooftop

Thursday, February 12th, 2026 | 6:00 PM

Grab your appetite and your drinking buddy — High Stakes Rooftop is turning up the flavor with a Bulleit Bourbon–fueled four-course dinner you won’t want to miss.

Kick things off from 6:00–6:30 PM with a Brown Butter Bulleit Bourbon Old Fashioned in hand while you mingle and soak in the rooftop vibes. At 6:30 PM, we’ll sit down for a decadent four-course dinner, each dish perfectly paired with a tasting from the Bulleit Distillery. Bold bourbon, big flavors, zero regrets.

$80 per person

(Includes welcome cocktail, four courses, and bourbon pairings)

The Lineup

First Course

Bulleit Bourbon–Poached Pear & Burrata Salad

Sweet, creamy, and a little fancy — cranberry compote, toasted hazelnuts, pomegranate seeds, basil oil, and chives

Second Course

Sweet Potato Bisque

Velvety smooth with crème fraîche, pistachios, and basil oil

Third Course

Coffee-Rubbed 12 oz New York Strip

Rich bordelaise sauce, cheesy potato au gratin, charred broccolini, and pop-of-flavor pickled cherry tomatoes

Dessert

Chocolate Lava Cake

Warm, gooey, and served with vanilla ice cream and a drizzle of bourbon dulce de leche (because why not?)

Come for the bourbon, stay for the steak, and leave very happy.

Seats are limited, so don’t wait — this is one delicious gamble worth taking!

For more information call (502) 576-4646 or visit highstakesgrill.com