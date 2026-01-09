Bulleit Bourbon Coursed Dinner at High Stakes Rooftop
to
Tempo by Hilton 710 E Jefferson Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
High Stakes Rooftop
Thursday, February 12th, 2026 | 6:00 PM
Grab your appetite and your drinking buddy — High Stakes Rooftop is turning up the flavor with a Bulleit Bourbon–fueled four-course dinner you won’t want to miss.
Kick things off from 6:00–6:30 PM with a Brown Butter Bulleit Bourbon Old Fashioned in hand while you mingle and soak in the rooftop vibes. At 6:30 PM, we’ll sit down for a decadent four-course dinner, each dish perfectly paired with a tasting from the Bulleit Distillery. Bold bourbon, big flavors, zero regrets.
$80 per person
(Includes welcome cocktail, four courses, and bourbon pairings)
The Lineup
First Course
Bulleit Bourbon–Poached Pear & Burrata Salad
Sweet, creamy, and a little fancy — cranberry compote, toasted hazelnuts, pomegranate seeds, basil oil, and chives
Second Course
Sweet Potato Bisque
Velvety smooth with crème fraîche, pistachios, and basil oil
Third Course
Coffee-Rubbed 12 oz New York Strip
Rich bordelaise sauce, cheesy potato au gratin, charred broccolini, and pop-of-flavor pickled cherry tomatoes
Dessert
Chocolate Lava Cake
Warm, gooey, and served with vanilla ice cream and a drizzle of bourbon dulce de leche (because why not?)
Come for the bourbon, stay for the steak, and leave very happy.
Seats are limited, so don’t wait — this is one delicious gamble worth taking!
For more information call (502) 576-4646 or visit highstakesgrill.com