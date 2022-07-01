Bullitt Blast - Shepherdsville

Shepherdsville City Park First Street, Shepherdsville, Kentucky 40165

The 2022 Bullitt Blast & Shepherdsville City Fair is a collaborative effort of several community organizations, produced and promoted by The Zoneton Trowel Club, Inc Proceeds from the fair will benefit community causes.

Two days of live music, good food, great events, and Fireworks!

There's no place better to be this Independence Day. Admission is free!

For more information, please call 502.921.3414 or visit bullittblast.com/

502.921.3414
