Bulls, Bands, & Barrels

Kentucky Horse Park - Alltech Arena 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

BULL RIDING

Bull riding is considered a standard rodeo event for a variety of organizations.  The event developed strictly as a contest, as opposed to other standard rodeo events which evolved out of the necessary skills of a working cowboy. Bull riding makes up part of the rodeo's rough stock events. 

BARREL RACING

Barrel racing is one of the most unique events in the rodeo world. While cowboys are riding spinning bulls, cowgirls are charging through the gate in a race against the clock.  Barrel racing truly is one of the fastest events in rodeo.

For more information visit bullsbandsandbarrels.com

Kentucky Horse Park - Alltech Arena 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511 View Map
