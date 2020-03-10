× Expand Bunker Labs Bunker Brews Louisville: Chapter Launch

Bunker Brews Louisville: Chapter Launch

Bunker Labs is excited to announce the official Louisville chapter launch and ribbon-cutting ceremony. Enjoy an evening of networking, drinks, and food with fellow entrepreneurs and those who support them. Expect great things from this amazing community as it launches in the Bluegrass.

Check-in: 6:00-6:30pm

Introductions and Ribbon Cutting: 6:30-7:15pm

Networking: 7:15-8:00pm

This event is part of Bunker Brews, a monthly meetup where the Bunker Labs community, including veterans, military spouses, and civilians, comes together to network with subject matter experts, investors, thought leaders, and more in an environment focused on growth and development.

www.eventbrite.com/e/bunker-brews-louisville-chapter-launch-tickets-91889729655

For more information visit bunkerlabs.org/our-locations/louisville/