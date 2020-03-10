Bunker Brews Louisville: Chapter Launch
Hotel Distil 101 W Main St, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Bunker Labs
Bunker Labs is excited to announce the official Louisville chapter launch and ribbon-cutting ceremony. Enjoy an evening of networking, drinks, and food with fellow entrepreneurs and those who support them. Expect great things from this amazing community as it launches in the Bluegrass.
Check-in: 6:00-6:30pm
Introductions and Ribbon Cutting: 6:30-7:15pm
Networking: 7:15-8:00pm
This event is part of Bunker Brews, a monthly meetup where the Bunker Labs community, including veterans, military spouses, and civilians, comes together to network with subject matter experts, investors, thought leaders, and more in an environment focused on growth and development.
