BUON NATALE - Christmas Pop-Up Bar

Prova Spirits 917 E Liberty St, Louisville, Kentucky 40204

For the entire month of December Prova will become Buon Natale!, where we wish you a Merry Christmas with unique cocktails, limited edition spirits, amazing decor, and unique and fun classes. Check out our unique menu online and on instagram @provaspirits.

For more information call 502-606-5366 or visit provaspirits.com

Info

Prova Spirits 917 E Liberty St, Louisville, Kentucky 40204
Food & Drink
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - BUON NATALE - Christmas Pop-Up Bar - 2025-12-17 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - BUON NATALE - Christmas Pop-Up Bar - 2025-12-17 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - BUON NATALE - Christmas Pop-Up Bar - 2025-12-17 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - BUON NATALE - Christmas Pop-Up Bar - 2025-12-17 16:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - BUON NATALE - Christmas Pop-Up Bar - 2025-12-18 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - BUON NATALE - Christmas Pop-Up Bar - 2025-12-18 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - BUON NATALE - Christmas Pop-Up Bar - 2025-12-18 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - BUON NATALE - Christmas Pop-Up Bar - 2025-12-18 16:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - BUON NATALE - Christmas Pop-Up Bar - 2025-12-19 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - BUON NATALE - Christmas Pop-Up Bar - 2025-12-19 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - BUON NATALE - Christmas Pop-Up Bar - 2025-12-19 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - BUON NATALE - Christmas Pop-Up Bar - 2025-12-19 16:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - BUON NATALE - Christmas Pop-Up Bar - 2025-12-20 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - BUON NATALE - Christmas Pop-Up Bar - 2025-12-20 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - BUON NATALE - Christmas Pop-Up Bar - 2025-12-20 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - BUON NATALE - Christmas Pop-Up Bar - 2025-12-20 16:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - BUON NATALE - Christmas Pop-Up Bar - 2025-12-21 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - BUON NATALE - Christmas Pop-Up Bar - 2025-12-21 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - BUON NATALE - Christmas Pop-Up Bar - 2025-12-21 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - BUON NATALE - Christmas Pop-Up Bar - 2025-12-21 16:00:00 ical