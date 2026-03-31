× Expand BURLINGTON ANTIQUE SHOW, LLC Celebrate 45 years of treasure hunting! Join 200+ dealers near Cincinnati for antiques, vintage finds, and family fun. The perfect springtime kickoff.

Only ten minutes away from downtown Cincinnati, Burlington Antique Show, Cincinnati’s great outdoors antique and family friendly event, is now celebrating 45 years. We are happy to offer a social shopping, treasure hunting, family friendly event for our tri-state communities . It’s a great way to kick-off springtime fun.

Featuring over 200 dealers, the show offers antiques, vintage jewelry, primitives, garden & architectural elements, mid-century collectibles, memorabilia, Americana, one-of-a-kind finds and a large selection of antiques, retro & vintage furniture.

For more information call 5139226847 or visit www. BURLINGTONANTIQUESHOW.COM