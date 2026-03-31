BURLINGTON ANTIQUE SHOW

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Boone County Fairgrounds 5819 Idlewild Road, Burlington, Kentucky 41005

Only ten minutes away from downtown Cincinnati, Burlington Antique Show, Cincinnati’s great outdoors antique and family friendly event, is now celebrating 45 years. We are happy to offer a social shopping, treasure hunting, family friendly event for our tri-state communities . It’s a great way to kick-off springtime fun.

Featuring over 200 dealers, the show offers antiques, vintage jewelry, primitives, garden & architectural elements, mid-century collectibles, memorabilia, Americana, one-of-a-kind finds and a large selection of antiques, retro & vintage furniture.

For more information call 5139226847 or visit www. BURLINGTONANTIQUESHOW.COM

Info

Boone County Fairgrounds 5819 Idlewild Road, Burlington, Kentucky 41005
Home & Garden, Kids & Family, Markets
5139226847
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