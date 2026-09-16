× Expand BURLINGTON ANTIQUE SHOW BURLINGTON ANTIQUE SHOW

Third Sunday of the Month from April through October.

URL:

Inquiries: https://go.evvnt.com/3826844-0?pid=11713

Date and Time: On Sunday September 20, 2026 at 08:00 - 14:00

Venue details: BOONE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, 5819 Idlewild Road, Burlington, Kentucky, 41005, United States

Category: Community | Fairs | Antique and Collectors Fairs

Price:

General Admission: USD 5.00