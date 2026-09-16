BURLINGTON ANTIQUE SHOW
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Boone County Fairgrounds 5819 Idlewild Road, Burlington, Kentucky 41005
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BURLINGTON ANTIQUE SHOW
BURLINGTON ANTIQUE SHOW
Third Sunday of the Month from April through October.
URL:
Inquiries: https://go.evvnt.com/3826844-0?pid=11713
Date and Time: On Sunday September 20, 2026 at 08:00 - 14:00
Venue details: BOONE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, 5819 Idlewild Road, Burlington, Kentucky, 41005, United States
Category: Community | Fairs | Antique and Collectors Fairs
Price:
General Admission: USD 5.00
Info
Boone County Fairgrounds 5819 Idlewild Road, Burlington, Kentucky 41005
Festivals & Fairs