Burlington Antique Show
-
Boone County Fairgrounds 5819 Idlewild Road, Burlington, Kentucky 41005
Burlington Antique Show
Burlington Antique Show
Outdoors antiques market: Ten minutes south of Cincinnati, Ohio, the Burlington Antique Show is the Midwest's premier antiques and vintage collectibles only show.
Featuring over 150 antique dealers.
Third Sunday of the Month from April through October
Date and Time: Sun, 18 Oct 2026 08:00 - Sun, 18 Oct 2026 14:00
Venue Details: Boone County Fairgrounds, 5819 Idlewild Road, Burlington, Kentucky, 41005, United States
Category: Community | Fairs | Antique and Collectors Fairs
Price:
General Admission: USD 5.00
For more information call 5139226847