× Expand Burlington Antique Show Burlington Antique Show

Outdoors antiques market: Ten minutes south of Cincinnati, Ohio, the Burlington Antique Show is the Midwest's premier antiques and vintage collectibles only show.

​Featuring over 150 antique dealers.

Third Sunday of the Month from April through October

Date and Time: Sun, 18 Oct 2026 08:00 - Sun, 18 Oct 2026 14:00

Venue Details: Boone County Fairgrounds, 5819 Idlewild Road, Burlington, Kentucky, 41005, United States

Category: Community | Fairs | Antique and Collectors Fairs

Price:

General Admission: USD 5.00

For more information call 5139226847