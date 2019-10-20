Burlington Antique Show

Boone County Fairgrounds 5819 Idlewild Road, Burlington, Kentucky 41005

Featuring over 200 dealers, the show offers antiques, vintage jewelry, primitives, garden & architectural elements, mid-century collectibles, memorabilia, Americana, one-of-a-kind finds and a large selection of antiques, retro & vintage furniture.

3rd Sunday of the Month

(April - October)​

June            16

July             21

August         18

September  15

October       20

Show hours: 6am- 3 pm

8am- 3pm  $4 /person

Kids 12 years and under -  FREE​

6am-8am (Early Bird Buying - $6)

Free Parking

Show is Rain or Shine!

Sorry, No PETS Please

For more information call (513) 922-6847 or  visit burlingtonantiqueshow.com

Info

Kids & Family, Markets
