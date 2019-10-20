Burlington Antique Show

Featuring over 200 dealers, the show offers antiques, vintage jewelry, primitives, garden & architectural elements, mid-century collectibles, memorabilia, Americana, one-of-a-kind finds and a large selection of antiques, retro & vintage furniture.

​

3rd Sunday of the Month

(April - October)​

June 16

July 21

August 18

September 15

October 20

​

Show hours: 6am- 3 pm

8am- 3pm $4 /person

Kids 12 years and under - FREE​

6am-8am (Early Bird Buying - $6)

Free Parking

Show is Rain or Shine!

Sorry, No PETS Please

​

For more information call (513) 922-6847 or visit burlingtonantiqueshow.com