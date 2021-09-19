Burlington Antique Show

Featuring over 200 dealers, the show offers antiques, vintage jewelry, primitives, garden & architectural elements, mid-century collectibles, memorabilia, Americana, one-of-a-kind finds and a large selection of antiques, retro & vintage furniture.

​

3rd Sunday of the Month

(April - October)​

APRIL 18

MAY 16

JUNE 20

JULY 18

AUGUST 22

SEPTEMBER 19

OCTOBER 17

​

Show Hours: 6am - 3pm

8am - 3pm $4/person

Kids 12 years and under - FREE

6am-8am (Early Bird Buying - $6/person)

Free Parking

Show is Rain or Shine!

​Sorry, No PETS Please

​

For more information call (513) 922-6847 or visit burlingtonantiqueshow.com