Burlington Antique Show

Boone County Fairgrounds 5819 Idlewild Road, Burlington, Kentucky 41005

Featuring over 200 dealers, the show offers antiques, vintage jewelry, primitives, garden & architectural elements, mid-century collectibles, memorabilia, Americana, one-of-a-kind finds and a large selection of antiques, retro & vintage furniture.

3rd Sunday of the Month

(April - October)​

APRIL            18

        MAY               16

       JUNE              20

       JULY               18

       AUGUST         22

       SEPTEMBER  19

       OCTOBER      17

Show Hours:  6am - 3pm

8am - 3pm  $4/person

Kids 12 years and under - FREE

6am-8am (Early Bird Buying - $6/person)

Free Parking

Show is Rain or Shine!

​Sorry, No PETS Please

For more information call (513) 922-6847 or  visit burlingtonantiqueshow.com

Kids & Family, Markets
