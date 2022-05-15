Burlington Antique Show

Boone County Fairgrounds 5819 Idlewild Road, Burlington, Kentucky 41005

Featuring over 200 dealers, the show offers antiques, vintage jewelry, primitives, garden & architectural elements, mid-century collectibles, memorabilia, Americana, one-of-a-kind finds and a large selection of antiques, retro & vintage furniture.

BURLINGTON ANTIQUE SHOW

APRIL - OCTOBER

(3rd Sunday of the Month - Except April*)

        APRIL            24*

        MAY               15

       JUNE              19

       JULY               17

       AUGUST         21

       SEPTEMBER  18

       OCTOBER      16

Show Hours:  6am - 3pm

8am - 3pm  $4/person

Kids 12 years and under - FREE

6am-8am (Early Bird Buying - $6/person)

Free Parking

Show is Rain or Shine!

​Sorry, No PETS Please

For more information call (513) 922-6847 or  visit burlingtonantiqueshow.com

