Featuring over 200 dealers, the show offers antiques, vintage jewelry, primitives, garden & architectural elements, mid-century collectibles, memorabilia, Americana, one-of-a-kind finds and a large selection of antiques, retro & vintage furniture.

​

BURLINGTON ANTIQUE SHOW

APRIL - OCTOBER

(3rd Sunday of the Month - Except April*)

APRIL 24*

MAY 15

JUNE 19

JULY 17

AUGUST 21

SEPTEMBER 18

OCTOBER 16

Show Hours: 6am - 3pm

8am - 3pm $4/person

Kids 12 years and under - FREE

6am-8am (Early Bird Buying - $6/person)

Free Parking

Show is Rain or Shine!

​Sorry, No PETS Please

​

For more information call (513) 922-6847 or visit burlingtonantiqueshow.com