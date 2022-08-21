Burlington Antique Show
Boone County Fairgrounds 5819 Idlewild Road, Burlington, Kentucky 41005
Featuring over 200 dealers, the show offers antiques, vintage jewelry, primitives, garden & architectural elements, mid-century collectibles, memorabilia, Americana, one-of-a-kind finds and a large selection of antiques, retro & vintage furniture.
BURLINGTON ANTIQUE SHOW
APRIL - OCTOBER
(3rd Sunday of the Month - Except April*)
APRIL 24*
MAY 15
JUNE 19
JULY 17
AUGUST 21
SEPTEMBER 18
OCTOBER 16
Show Hours: 6am - 3pm
8am - 3pm $4/person
Kids 12 years and under - FREE
6am-8am (Early Bird Buying - $6/person)
Free Parking
Show is Rain or Shine!
Sorry, No PETS Please
For more information call (513) 922-6847 or visit burlingtonantiqueshow.com